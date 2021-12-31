UP school pledge of 'Hindu Rashtra' sparks outcry

'Fight, die and if required, kill': UP school students made to take pledge of 'Hindu Rashtra'

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, creating a fresh controversy

IANS, Sonbhadra,
  • Dec 31 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 16:04 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district were reportedly made to take a pledge to make India a "Hindu Rashtra".

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, creating a fresh controversy. The children, dressed in their school uniforms, had gathered in the park after school hours. Some kids visiting the park with their parents were also part of the oath-taking event.

The students were made to repeat the pledge to make India a Hindu nation. The oath stated to "fight, die and if required, kill" to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra.

Also Read — Hate speech: Time to step back from the brink

The oath was administered to schoolchildren at Nehru Park in Sonbhadra district and ended with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Hind."

The pledge stated: "We promise to work towards making and keeping India a Hindu Rashtra. We will fight for this, die for this, and if required, kill for this. But we will not back down even for a moment, no matter the sacrifice. May our ancestors, teachers, Mother India give us enough strength so that we can fulfil our pledge. May they give us victory."

The controversial video of the incident was shared by a news channel on its Twitter handle.

The police, when contacted, said that they had been apprised of the incident and the video's authenticity was being investigated after which action would be taken.

Uttar Pradesh
Hindu Rashtra
India News

