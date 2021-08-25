Filmmakers welcome new J&K film policy; advocate some changes to promote regional cinema

A group of artists and filmmakers from the Jammu region on Tuesday welcomed the new film policy but advocated some amendments in consultation with stakeholders to promote regional cinema.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had launched the new film policy at a star-studded event in Srinagar on August 5 in the presence of actor Amir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

The policy, officials said, has been worked out to facilitate the overall growth of the film industry in the region, including setting up of a film development council and revival of closed cinema halls.

“We welcome the new film policy launched by the government even as we feel it needs certain amendments in consultation with local stakeholders for the promotion of the regional art industry and local talent,” said actor Tanveer Dar of Geetiyan fame. Geetiyan was the biggest movie of Dogri cinema which was released in 2014.

Dar along with filmmakers Mohit Mattoo and Atul Vinod Duggal, director producer Shiv Kumar and cinematographer Bharat Arora were talking to reporters after a panel discussion on the new film policy.

He said local talent have suffered over the past two decades and need a platform and hand-holding to demonstrate their skill.

“This policy is very good which is bound to promote tourism and related sectors. However, the policy is bereft of the benefits to the local artists and the regional art industry,” actor-turned filmmaker Mattoo said.

He added that he has been working in Maharashtra where local artists are provided various concessions by the state government to encourage and help them in the production and screening of regional movies.

Mattoo said there is nothing in the policy for the production of short films and music videos.

“We have a super hit Dogri movie (Geetiyan) but it only lasted for a few weeks in cinema halls. How come we think of making a film when we know we will not be able to promote and screen it for a longer duration to safeguard our investment,” cinematographer Arora said.

Duggal, who runs a production house, said that “a policy which is framed inside a closed door has no relevance.

“After going through the policy, I felt that it is meant to attract outside film makers with sops and has nothing for us. The policy wants us to get international awards for our production first and then the government will recognise our talent and lend a helping hand,” he said.

Director producer Shiv Kumar said the policy is a very good initiative but requires certain changes to promote the regional cinema.

“Jammu art industry is evolving and there have been some efforts by the filmmakers in the past but there was no response due to lack of government support,” he said.

Kumar added, “If there is no response, there will be no motivation. Filmmaking is a very costly affair and we do not have investors here.”

Requesting the people to love regional movies like they did with Bollywood productions, he said the government should also include exhibition policy for the promotion of the regional movies.

“The government should include certain clauses in the new policy to make it necessary for exhibition of local production for a certain period at cinema halls,” he said, adding the government should also consider promotion of the regional films as “promotion and selling is the most difficult part of the films.”