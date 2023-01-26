Final assault on militancy, its ecosystem on: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that security agencies have launched a final assault on militancy and its ecosystem in the Union Territory (UT).

“Security agencies have launched a final assault on the terror, its ecosystem and its supporters to ensure everlasting peace in the UT,” he said while addressing the Republic Day gathering at Moulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

Stating that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was returning to normalcy and the evil designs of the enemy were being foiled, the L-G Sinha said, “There was 55 per cent decrease in the civilian killings in 2022 (compared to previous year) and there is a significant dip in the killing of security forces personnel as well.”

He said that the administration had received 8400 applications from migrant Kashmiri Pandits, whose properties were allegedly grabbed in 1990. “We are working to ensure that these properties are retrieved and handed over back to their owners,” he said.

Meanwhile, amid tight security arrangements, the 74rd Republic Day was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with scores of functions taking place across the UT.

In Srinagar, advisor to the L-G Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar unfurled the tri-color at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium. The national flag was also unfurled at all districts, sub-districts, tehsil headquarters and panchayats during celebrations, reports said.

Extra-ordinary security arrangements had been put in place to foil any untoward incident by the inimical elements. All high-rise buildings around the main venues of the Republic Day function in Srinagar and Jammu were occupied by security forces to prevent any untoward incident.

Both human and technical means had been used to ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations, a senior police official said and added the day passed off peacefully.