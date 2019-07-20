Final resolution of Kashmir on cards: Rajnath Singh

Asserting that militancy in Kashmir will be wiped out soon, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the final resolution of the Kashmir issue was on cards and no power on earth can stop it.

“I am saying this with all responsibility that the Kashmir issue will be resolved soon. I am sure of your (people) support,” he said after inaugurating a bridge on the river Ujh in the Kathua district of Jammu.

“There is no doubt that the militancy in Kashmir will be wiped out soon,” the Defence Minister said.

Rajnath, who was on a one day visit to the state, also visited the Kargil War Memorial. He was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior army commanders. He commenced his visit by laying a wreath in memory of the martyrs of ‘Operation Vijay’ at the iconic Kargil War Memorial, which was followed by observing of one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the fallen heroes.

On talks with the Hurriyat leadership, Rajnath Singh recalled that how the separatist leaders did not open their doors for visiting members of the all-party delegation (in September 2016) once led by him to the Valley as Home Minister.

“They (Hurriyat leaders) closed their doors for talks and now it is up to them to decide. But the resolution of Kashmir issue is bound to take place and no power on earth can stop it,” he asserted.

“What kind of Azadi (freedom) do they (separatists)) have in mind? Do they want the type of Azadi Pakistan has? Let me tell you (separatists) whether you talk or not, Kashmir issue will be resolved soon”, Singh said.

Earlier, after laying a wreath in memory of the slain of Operation Vijay at Kargil, Singh subsequently visited the 'Veer Bhoomi' and the ‘Hut of Remembrance’ which are co-located on the Memorial premises.

During his visit, Singh was briefed on Operation Vijay, including the actions of Indian troops in thwarting the evil designs of the enemy in the Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors.

As part of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh dedicated a 'Memory Lane' which displays information on a few important battles.