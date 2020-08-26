Financial woes drive jewellery shop owners to suicide in Delhi

Two brothers, owners of a jewellery shop, were on Wednesday found hanging at their store in central Delhi's Chandni Chowk, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arpit (42) and Ankit (47). They lived with their family in Bazar Sitaram area, they said.

A suicide note recovered from the spot cited financial crisis as the reason for taking the extreme step, police said.

The bodies were found on the third floor of the jewellery shop, while the deceased’s father was present on the first floor of the building at the time of the incident, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

The elder brother, Ankit, is married and has two children, the officer added.