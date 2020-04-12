Finnish national among 354 women in labour pain rushed to hospitals in Delhi

With ambulances and other vehicles not available, women in Delhi in labour pain now have a friend in the city police.

A Finnish national was among 354 women in labour pain who were taken to hospital in the past 18 days of Covid-19 lockdown.

Twice, the woman from Finland had called the police and twice it had responded. First time when she called earlier this month, police reached her residence in three minutes.

They rushed her to the hospital in south Delhi's Qutub Institutional Area, the doctors told her that there was time left for delivery.

She returned and only to return to the hospital again two days later. This time too, she made a call to the Delhi Police Control Room (PCR), which helped her reach the hospital in one of its vehicles.

"She was admitted in the same hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said.

Among the 354 women whom police took to hospitals, 45 cases were of critical nature. On Sunday alone, 35 women in labour pain were shifted to hospitals.

"The distress calls are received at odd hours as well as from remote areas. Out of the calls received, nine calls came between 11 PM and 5 AM and some places were as far as 16 km from nearest multi-speciality hospitals. The staff displayed professionalism and dedication b shifting these women to appropriate hospitals safely in quickest possible time," Sinha said.

Attending to these calls were besides other distress calls. At least 845 people have also been shifted to various hospitals in the city, including two senior citizens who suffered heart attack.

Sinha said PCR vehicles are being increasingly used as ambulances are overburdened in dealing with various emergencies.

"The PCR vehicles are prepared to provide assistance to people requiring emergency hospitalisation like women in labour pain, heart attack patients or any other persons in need emergency hospitalisation due to life-threatening medical issues," Sinha said.