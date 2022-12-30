FIR against 3 Bengaluru police personnel for extortion

The Delhi police registered an extortion case against three police personnel from Bengaluru for alleged extortion.
The FIR was registered against Satish, Mutturaj and Basavaraj Patil at the Seemapuri Police in Delhi on December 23.
According to CCTV dealer Pankaj Jain complaint, these three police officers collected Rs 7 lakh in cheque out of Rs 25 lakhs demanded by them while issuing a notice related to a criminal case.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker
Link between winter storms and global warming?
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw
Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm
Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach
In the shadows of city lights
TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr
2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood