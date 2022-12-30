FIR against 3 Bengaluru police personnel for extortion

The FIR was registered against Satish, Mutturaj and Basavaraj Patil at the Seemapuri Police in Delhi on December 23

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2022, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 00:26 ist

The Delhi police registered an extortion case against three police personnel from Bengaluru for alleged extortion. 

According to CCTV dealer Pankaj Jain complaint, these three police officers collected Rs 7 lakh in cheque out of Rs 25 lakhs demanded by them while issuing a notice related to a criminal case. 

