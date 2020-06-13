FIR against BJP activists for violating lockdown restrictions in JK's Ramban

An FIR has been filed against BJP activists for allegedly organising a meeting in violation of lockdown restrictions in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.
Several BJP activists, including a 'mandal' (unit) president and the district general secretary, were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) at Banihal police station on Friday, they said.
A police official said the activists organised a public meeting at Gugthal-Doolgam in violation of the restrictions in force to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only district in Jammu region which falls in the “red zone”, having recorded a total of 193 coronavirus cases.
While 37 patients have recovered, 156 others are still under treatment.
