FIR against five doctors over abetment of suicide

The police have lodged an FIR against five women doctors in connection with the case of the 24-year-old resident doctor who committed suicide in Jaipur on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gandhi Nagar, Nawab Khan, the police has registered FIR under section 306 of IPC (abatement of suicide) against five lady doctors whose name was in the complaint submitted by the parents of the victim.

Victim's parents had alleged that their daughter was being harassed by five of her seniors.

A 24-year-old woman doctor allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in Rajasthan capital Jaipur. Presently working as the resident doctor, Sakshi Gupta of the government-run Mahila Chikitsalya, Sanganeri Gate, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room Wednesday.

Superintendent of Mahila Chikitsalya Dr Asha Meena confirmed that Dr Sakshi Gupta, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, had taken admission in the postgraduate degree programme in the gynecology department in May 2019.

Police are yet to retrieve any suicide note. However, the family members of the doctor had filed a police complaint against five doctors for alleged abetment of suicide on Wednesday itself.

The post-mortem of the body was be conducted on Thursday.