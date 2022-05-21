FIR against man for taking husky to Kedarnath temple

Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Wednesday demanded stern action against a devotee seen walking in a viral video along with his pet dog who is touching the sacred idols in the precincts of the Himalayan temple.

An FIR lodged by the committee's CEO at the behest of its president Ajendra Ajay demanded stern action against the accused saying the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people.

The pet dog can be seen in the video touching the statue of 'Nandi' in the outer precincts of the Kedarnath temple.