FIR against Nagpur Congress leader for using derogatory language against PM Modi

FIR against Nagpur Cong leader over foul comments on PM

Hussain had used derogatory language against the prime minister while addressing Congress workers during a protest held near the office of ED on Monday

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jun 15 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 16:10 ist

An FIR was registered against a Congress leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration held near the Enforcement Directorate's office, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered against former Nagpur unit Congress president, Sheikh Hussain, at the Gittikhadan police station on Tuesday night after local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DCP, Zone I, Sandip Pakhale.

No arrest is made yet. Police have registered an FIR under sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts committed in public or obscene words spoken in public) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code against Hussain, a Gittikhadan police station official said.

Nagpur (west) BJP unit president Vinod Kanhare is the complainant in the case. According to the complaint, Hussain had used derogatory language against the prime minister while addressing Congress workers during a protest held near the office of ED on Monday to express solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was quizzed in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case. 

