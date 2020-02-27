FIR against Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in 'Bihar ki Baat' campaign: Report

An FIR was registered against poll strategist-politician Prashant Kishor in Patna where he has been accused of plagiarism in his 'Bihar ki Baat' campaign.

In his complaint, Shashwat Gautam, a resident of Bihar stated that Kishor's campaign, 'Bihar ki Baat', was initially conceptualised by him, but a former colleague named Osama gave the idea and content to Kishor who used it for his own campaign by a similar name, Hindustan Times reported.

Gautam's website was registered in January while Kishore started his portal in February, the report claimed. The case has been filed under Sections 420 (cheating & dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kishor was recently sacked from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU). He unveiled the ambitious 'medium to long term campaign' for pulling the state up by its bootstraps and named it 'Bihar ki Baat'.

He had claimed that the enrolment of volunteers for the project was already underway and more than two lakh young people have signed up.