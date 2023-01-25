FIR filed after 'objectionable' slogan raised during protest against 'Pathaan' movie in Indore

A first information report (FIR) was registered against an unidentified person for allegedly raising an objectionable slogan during a protest held by a right-wing organisation here on Wednesday against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, an official said.

The FIR was filed after some members of Muslim community objected to the slogan and staged an agitation. Talking to PTI, Chhatripura police station in-charge Pawan Singhal said, "A protest was organised by an organisation in the premises of Kastur Talkies against Pathaan.

During the protest, an unidentified person raised an objectionable slogan, following which some members of a community approached the police." Based on the complaint lodged by the members of the community, a case was registered against an unidentified person under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The accused, who allegedly raised objectionable slogans, would be identified after the examination of a video that surfaced on social media. Further steps would be taken once the accused is identified," he said. Before the FIR was registered at Chhatripura police station, the agitated members of the Muslim community staged a protest at Chandan Nagar police station against the alleged objectionable sloganeering in Kastur Talkies premises and demanded that an FIR be filed.

Eyewitnesses said that senior police officers who reached the spot pacified the protesters and explained that since the incident of sloganeering occurred under Chhatripura police station limits, a complaint can be lodged there.

After this, the protest ended at Chandan Nagar police station premises. The protest at Kastur Cinema Hall was organised on a call given by Bajrang Dal. Despite repeated attempts, Tannu Sharma, local convenor of Bajrang Dal, could not be contacted for his reaction over this episode. Pathaan film, which was released on Wednesday, has been opposed by some elements who claim its song called "Besharam Rang" hurts the sentiments of Hindus.