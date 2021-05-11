FIR lodged against 20 persons for raising provocative slogans at Sehrai's funeral

Jammu and Kashmir police have registered an FIR against 20 persons, who were found allegedly involved in raising pro-freedom and provocative slogans during the funeral of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on May 6.

A police official said while taking the body of Sehrai to Tekkipora-Sogam graveyard in Kupwara for burial at around 4 am on May 6, some people were found raising “pro-freedom and provocative slogans''.

The video of the same had gone viral on social media sites.

“A case has been registered against 20 people found raising slogans, in police station Tekkipora-Sogam,” the official said, adding that further investigations are on.

Sehrai’s stature among separatist leaders had risen when his son Junaid in 2018 joined militancy immediately after he was elected as chairman of the TeH - a political party Syed Ali Geelani had founded with Sehrai after parting ways from their parent organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in 2003.

Junaid, who had completed MBA from Kashmir University before joining militancy, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on May 19 last year. Just two months after the killing of his son, 77-year-old Sehrai was booked under the PSA and lodged in Udhampur jail in Jammu.

He died at Government Medical College Jammu on May 5 where he was shifted a day earlier after complaining of chest pain and breathing issues.

His body was handed over to his family members for the last rites the next day.