FIR against UP man over objectionable posts on Prophet

FIR lodged against Uttar Pradesh man over objectionable posts on Prophet Mohammed

The social media group on which the message was posted has over 100 members, including some local politicians

PTI
PTI, Basti (UP),
  • Jul 06 2022, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 19:58 ist
Uttar Pradesh Police has also warned of strict action against anyone posting derogatory comments intended to hurt religious sentiments on social media. Credit: iStock Photo

The police have lodged an FIR against a man for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammed on social media, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastav said, "An objectionable comment was made regarding Prophet Mohammed by a person on a social media group.

"An FIR under relevant sections of the law has been lodged at the Haraiyya police station of the district," he said.

The social media group on which the message was posted has over 100 members, including some local politicians, according to the police.

"Two police teams have been formed to arrest the individual who posted the derogatory message," said the SP.

Uttar Pradesh Police has also warned of strict action against anyone posting derogatory comments intended to hurt religious sentiments on social media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Prophet Remarks Row
India News
Prophet Mohammed

What's Brewing

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

How to make the perfect pizza

How to make the perfect pizza

 