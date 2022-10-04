FIR against woman over dance video shot at temple in MP

FIR ordered against Instagram user over dance video shot at temple in Madhya Pradesh

Neha, the woman who had posted the video on Instagram, deleted it and apologized after some Bajrang Dal members took objection

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Oct 04 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against a woman for shooting video of a dance on the premises of a temple in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and posting it on social media, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Neha, the young woman who had posted the video on Instagram on October 1, later deleted it and apologized after some Bajrang Dal members took objection. The reel had been shot on the temple steps to the tune of hit Bollywood song Munni Badnam Hui.

The woman has more than four lakh followers on Instagram. “The way Neha dressed and shot the video was objectionable. I had earlier objected to such incidents and said FIRs will be registered in such cases. Despite the warning she did this," Mishra told reporters here. "I have directed the Superintendent of Police of Chhatarpur to file an FIR against her,” said the minister who is also the state government's spokesperson.

After objections by Bajrang Dal activists, the woman deleted the dance reel and uploaded a new video seeking apology for `hurting religious sentiments.' 

