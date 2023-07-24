Fire at factory in Delhi's Samaypur Badli, 4 injured

Information regarding the blaze was received at 11.15 am, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Ambe Garden in Samaypur Badli, officials said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 15:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people were injured in a fire at a factory in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Monday, officials said.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze was received at 11.15 am, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Ambe Garden in Samaypur Badli.

Preliminary information suggested that four people were injured, they said, adding that further details are awaited.

