Fire at factory in Delhi's Samaypur Badli, 4 injured

Four people were injured in a fire at a factory in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Monday, officials said.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze was received at 11.15 am, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Ambe Garden in Samaypur Badli.

Preliminary information suggested that four people were injured, they said, adding that further details are awaited.