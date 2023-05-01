Fire at food court of Galgotia University in Noida, none hurt

Fire at food court of university in Noida, none hurt

No person was injured in the fire that was reported from the Galgotias University at 3.24 am, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  May 01 2023, 10:28 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 10:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out inside the food court of a private university in Greater Noida early on Monday, officials said.

"Upon receiving information, three units of water tenders along with firefighters were rushed to the spot. The fire had broken out in the food court located outside the main campus building," Choubey said.

While the fire was doused in some time, there was no injury to any individual in the whole episode, he added.

The exact reason behind the fire and the extent of damage caused by it is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

India News
Fire
Noida

