Fire at Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi's Moti Nagar

Fire at Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi's Moti Nagar; no casualty

The blaze was finally brought under control at around 5.50 am, a senior fire official said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 02 2021, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 10:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

A fire broke out at a showroom of motorcycle company Harley Davidson in west Delhi's Moti Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 1.36 am, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Four persons -- Mohammad Shadab (23), Dhirender (21), Kiran (20) and Riya (24) -- were rescued by the fire officials, they said.

The blaze was finally brought under control at around 5.50 am, a senior fire official said.

The first and second floors of the showroom were severely affected by the fire, the officials said, adding that some portions of the ground floor and the basement also suffered damage.

There was a nightclub on the third floor of the building and a restaurant on the terrace. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Fire
Harley Davidson
Delhi

What's Brewing

Meteor showers in 2021 that will light up night skies

Meteor showers in 2021 that will light up night skies

Once a model, California now struggles to tame Covid-19

Once a model, California now struggles to tame Covid-19

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

 