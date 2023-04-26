Fire at housing society in Greater Noida, none hurt

The fire broke out in the balcony of the first floor of an apartment and then spread to the second floor apartment also," an official said

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Apr 26 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 14:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a group housing society in Greater Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

No individual was injured in the blaze which was reported from the Gaur City Avenue 14 around 11:30 am, an officer said. 

"The fire broke out in the balcony of the first floor of an apartment and then spread to the second floor apartment also," Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

"The fire has been controlled and no person suffered any injuries," he added.

India News
Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh
Fire

