Fire at Karol Bagh shoe market, 39 fire tenders rushed

Nobody was trapped or received any injuries

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 12 2022, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 10:04 ist
Image taken from Twitter. Credit: @ANInews

A huge fire broke out at a shoe market in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area early Sunday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said

It said 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control.

"A serious fire call was received from a shoe market in Gaffar, Karol Bagh, at 4.16 am and 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

Nobody was trapped or received any injuries, he said.

The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

