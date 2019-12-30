Fire at PM Modi's house, 9 fire tenders rush to spot

A fire broke out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residential complex, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday evening.

The fire broke out around 7:25 pm and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019

The fire was doused by the security staff. A precautionary check was conducted following this.