Fire at PM Modi's house, 9 fire tenders rush to spot

A fire broke out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residential complex, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday evening.
The fire broke out around 7:25 pm and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.
The fire is very much under control now.
The fire was doused by the security staff. A precautionary check was conducted following this.