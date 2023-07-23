Fire at police station in Uttar Pradesh, 2 cops injured

Two policemen suffered burns after a fire broke out at a police station in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh and triggered a cooking gas cylinder explosion on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.

Citing eyewitnesses, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the fire began at an electric switchboard and spread.

Shortly afterwards, a gas cylinder pipe caught fire and the cylinder exploded and the fire spread further.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Two policemen sustained burns on their face and hands. They were first admitted to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to Meerut for treatment.

The SSP said that both the policemen are out of danger.