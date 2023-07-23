Fire at police station in Uttar Pradesh, 2 cops injured

Two policemen suffered burns after a fire broke out at a police station in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh and triggered a cooking gas cylinder explosion on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.
Citing eyewitnesses, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the fire began at an electric switchboard and spread.
Shortly afterwards, a gas cylinder pipe caught fire and the cylinder exploded and the fire spread further.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Two policemen sustained burns on their face and hands. They were first admitted to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to Meerut for treatment.
The SSP said that both the policemen are out of danger.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Musk urges Twitter users to get verified, earn lots
A crusader falls: The humiliation of Kirit Somaiya
The sites of violence: Women and communities
Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate
Hamilton pips Verstappen for record pole in Hungary
Manipur University students eye transfer amid violence
Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh
Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent
FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia
Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration