Fire at scrap site in Noida village, none hurt

A fire broke out at a scrap site near a JJ cluster at a village here on Sunday evening, officials said.
Dense smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the blaze that broke out around 6.30 pm at Gejha village in Sector 93, they said.
Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said five water tenders along with firefighters were immediately rushed to the site after they got a phone call alerting them about the blaze.
Also Read | Mumbai: House collapses after cylinder blast, woman critically injured
"No person, including any firefighters, got hurt in the incident. The fire was largely doused by 8.30 pm and the situation brought under control," Choubey told PTI.
He said the little fire that remained was among some plastic items which had caught on to the blaze at the scrapping site and that too was almost completely doused.
There were some shanties near the scrap site but all of them have been saved by preventing the fire from spreading further, the officer said.
The CFO said the exact cause of the fire and the damage caused to property were yet to be ascertained.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Assam IAS pens graphic novel on rhino poaching
Memes pour in as rains hit Bengaluru
Footballers with most international caps
Why emotional labour falls to women at work and home?
UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary
Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK
'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days
'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out