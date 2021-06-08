Fire at Vaishno Devi complex damages cash counter

Fire at Vaishno Devi shrine complex; cash counter damaged

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 08 2021, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 18:35 ist
Devotees offer prayers at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Credits: PTI Photo

A fire broke out at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, damaging a cash counter, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said.

"Teams from Fire & Emergency Services, Police, Paramilitary forces, besides the trained staff of SMVDSB jointly extinguished the fire. Yatra going on normally," an official said.

The fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 