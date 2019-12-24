Fire breaks out at 2 factories in Delhi's Narela

A fire broke out in two factories in Narela Industrial area in New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

According to ANI, the flames have been doused in one of the factories while firefighting operations are underway at the other.

#Delhi: Fire in shoe factory near Narela Industrial area; 22 fire tenders present at the location — DD India - English News (@DDIndiaLive) December 24, 2019

Three firemen were injured during the operations, reported NDTV. Over 20 fire tenders are present at the spot.

Developing story. More details awaited.