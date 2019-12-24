Fire breaks out at 2 factories in Delhi's Narela

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 24 2019, 08:39am ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2019, 09:20am ist
Firefighting operations underway. (ANI Photo)

A fire broke out in two factories in Narela Industrial area in New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

According to ANI, the flames have been doused in one of the factories while firefighting operations are underway at the other.

Three firemen were injured during the operations, reported NDTV. Over 20 fire tenders are present at the spot. 

 

Developing story. More details awaited. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
New Delhi
Comments (+)
 