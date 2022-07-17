Fire breaks out at AG's office in Prayagraj

Fire breaks out at Attorney General's office in Prayagraj

There is no report of any casualty in the incident

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Jul 17 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: istock Photo

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire that broke out in the office of the Attorney General's office at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhavan on Sunday morning, an official said.

There is no report of any casualty in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the fire erupted at around 5.30 am.

He said that apart from the fire brigade vehicles of the district, fire tenders have also been sent from adjoining districts of Pratapgarh and Kaushambi. Along with this, fire tenders of the Army and Air Force were too pressed into action.

The SSP said that a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the building, but the flames reached the upper floors as well. The fire has been brought under control on the fifth, sixth and seventh floors and efforts are on to extinguish the fire on the eighth floor.

He said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said five firemen have got minor injuries

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh
Attorney General
India News
Fire

What's Brewing

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

When pain becomes chronic...

When pain becomes chronic...

 