Fire breaks out at clothing store in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

A fire has engulfed a garments shop in the Central Market of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.
30 fire tenders are dousing the blaze, according to a report by news agency ANI.
Delhi: Fire breaks out at a clothing showroom in Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area; 16 fire tender on the spot pic.twitter.com/bpAZTSVs9J
— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021
More to follow...
