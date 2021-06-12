Fire breaks out at clothing store in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

Fire breaks out at store in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 12:11 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

A fire has engulfed a garments shop in the Central Market of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.

30 fire tenders are dousing the blaze, according to a report by news agency ANI.

More to follow...

Delhi
Fire

