Fire breaks out at Delhi's New Lajpat Rai market

Fire breaks out at Delhi's New Lajpat Rai market

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2022, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 11:57 ist
A major fire broke out at Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk. Credit: Twitter @aninews

A fire broke out at New Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

The fire engulfed around 60 "khokas" (kiosks) in the market, police said.

A call about the fire at New Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 am and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "The fire was brought under control by 7 am. Prima facie, a short-circuit seems to have caused the fire. Legal action will be initiated as per complaints."

New Lajpat Rai market is famous for clothes and utensils.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Fire
India News
Chandni Chowk

Related videos

What's Brewing

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

 