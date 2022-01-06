Fire breaks out at Delhi's New Lajpat Rai market

A fire broke out at New Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

The fire engulfed around 60 "khokas" (kiosks) in the market, police said.

A call about the fire at New Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 am and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "The fire was brought under control by 7 am. Prima facie, a short-circuit seems to have caused the fire. Legal action will be initiated as per complaints."

New Lajpat Rai market is famous for clothes and utensils.

Check out the latest DH videos here: