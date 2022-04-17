Fire breaks out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall

No injuries were reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 13:49 ist
A view of the blaze. Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall Sunday morning, officials said. No injuries were reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 4.46 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg. Seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, he said, adding the blaze was controlled around 7.20 am.

It is the same theatre where a massive fire incident on June 13, 1997, killed 59 people and injured over 100. 

