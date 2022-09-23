Factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area catches fire

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2022, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 12:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Friday morning, officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control, they said.

Also Read | Fire breaks out at shop in Bengal's Howrah

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the fire at 8:34 am at Narela Industrial Area, near MSC Mall.

On Thursday, a shoe factory caught fire in Narela area.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Fire hazard

What's Brewing

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

 