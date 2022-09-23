Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area

A fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Friday morning, officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control, they said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the fire at 8:34 am at Narela Industrial Area, near MSC Mall.

On Thursday, a shoe factory caught fire in Narela area.