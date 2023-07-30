Fire breaks out at factory in Delh's Udyog Nagar

Fire breaks out at factory in Delh's Udyog Nagar

The fire fighting operation is underway and no injury has been reported so far, officials said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2023, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 12:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Udyog Nagar area on Sunday morning, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi records best air quality so far this year

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 9.36 am, following which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire fighting operation is underway and no injury has been reported so far, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Fire
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

 