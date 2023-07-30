Fire breaks out at factory in Delh's Udyog Nagar

A fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Udyog Nagar area on Sunday morning, officials said.
According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 9.36 am, following which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire fighting operation is underway and no injury has been reported so far, they said.
