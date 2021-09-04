Fire breaks out at factory in Lal Tapper Industrial Area in Dehradun

A fire broke out at a factory in Lal Tapper Industrial Area in Dehradun, according to news agency ANI.
More details are awaited.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out at a factory in Lal Tapper Industrial Area in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/lv2z3Cb4BK
— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award
British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight
Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn
How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs
DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!
Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos
Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns
Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru
3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction