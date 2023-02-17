Fire breaks out at godown in northwest Delhi

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2023, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 18:29 ist
Credit: Pixabay

A fire broke out at a godown in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram Industrial area on Friday morning, officials said.

Information about the fire was received at 7.40 am and the blaze was brought under control. fire department officials said.

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, a senior fire official said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said, "The fire has been brought under control. So far, no casualties have been reported."

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

India News
Delhi
Fire Accident

