Fire breaks out at hospital in east Delhi, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi, no casualties

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2022, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 20:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A fire broke out on Saturday evening in a hospital in east Delhi’s Pushpanjali Enclave area, officials said.

No casualty has been reported till now, they said.

The fire department stated that the information regarding the blaze was received at 4.44 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was in a split AC on second floor of Jain Hospital, Pushpanjali Enclave, Vikas Marg Extension, they said.

Delhi
Fire
India News

