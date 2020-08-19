Fire breaks out at Noida Power Company substation

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 19 2020, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 11:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major fire broke out at a power station in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported around 8.30 am in a transformer at the power station of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector 148, the officials said. 

Fire tenders were on the spot and fire fighting was underway, an official from the local Knowledge Park police station said. 

(With PTI inouts)

Noida
Fire

