Fire breaks out at Noida's Ganga shopping complex

A fire broke out at the Ganga shopping complex in Noida's Sector 29 on Friday afternoon, officials said. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot where firefighting was underway, a police official said.

The fire was reported around 2.15 pm, prompting the immediate deployment of the local police along with firefighters, the official added.

The Ganga Shopping Complex in the posh Sector 29 of Noida houses several daily utility shops, restaurants and fast-food outlets besides the office of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and the Noida Media Club.