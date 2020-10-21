Fire breaks out at Royal Enfield's transit stockyard in Jaipur: Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors on Wednesday said a fire broke out at Royal Enfield's Jaipur-based transit stockyard facility.

Royal Enfield is a part of Eicher Motors.

At around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, a fire incident occurred at Royal Enfield's transit stockyard facility at Kukas, Jaipur, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

"All manpower and personnel have been evacuated from the area and emergency protocols have been followed. There has been no harm or injury to personnel working at the facility," Eicher Motors said.

The fire was in a small section of the warehouse, and the team immediately worked with local police and fire department authorities to bring the situation under control, it added.

As of now, the fire is largely contained and the damage to inventory is negligible, the company said.

The building and inventory is adequately insured and the incident will not have any adverse impact on the company's operations, it added.

The cause of the incident will be investigated, and the company will work with local authorities to assess this, the automaker said.