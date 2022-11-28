Fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi

Fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi

No causality has been reported so far in the incident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 16:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A major fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Monday, officials said.

Information about the blaze was received at 12.25 pm and 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to officials of the fire department.

No causality has been reported so far in the incident at C-46 Lawrence Road in the Keshav Puram industrial area, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fire
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 