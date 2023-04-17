Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

A fire broke out at a photo frame shop in central Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Monday, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 11.31 am, following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire erupted in the temporary structure on the third floor of the shop, they said, adding no casualty was reported so far.

The blaze was brought under control at 12.50 pm, a senior official said.