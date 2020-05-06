Fire breaks out at PVC market in Delhi-Haryana border

Fire breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market in Delhi-Haryana border, 36 fire tenders rushed to spot

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2020, 08:45 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 08:56 ist

A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.

Delhi
Haryana
Fire Accident

