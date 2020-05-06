Fire breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market in Delhi-Haryana border, 36 fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.
The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.
No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.
DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up
Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative
Indian Navy ships to bring back citizens from Maldives
India to see COVID-19 peak by May second week: Study
Apple to host virtual WWDC 2020 next month
'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study