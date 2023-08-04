Fire at UP's Disaster Management Authority office

Fire breaks out at UP State Disaster Management Authority office in Lucknow

Office equipment, furniture and computers were gutted, officials said.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 04 2023, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 15:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at the office of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority here on Friday, officials said.

Office equipment, furniture and computers were gutted, they said, adding that a seven-member committee has been constituted to probe the incident.

Authority's Additional Chief Executive Officer Ram Kewal said the fire broke out at around 6.30 am and was caused by an electrical short circuit.

The process of assessment of damage is underway, he added.

The office is located in Picup Bhawan of Vibhuti Khand of Lucknow.

