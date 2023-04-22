Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2023, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 11:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at the Vikas Bhawan near the Income Tax Office (ITO) in Delhi on Saturday, a fire department official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the blaze was received at around 8:30 am.

Also Read | Major grass fire in Odisha’s Chilika lake, rain comes to rescue

"Acting on the call, four tenders were rushed to the spot," said a DFS official.

The Vikas Bhawan hosts a number of government offices, including the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

More details are awaited.

