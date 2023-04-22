Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO

A fire broke out at the Vikas Bhawan near the Income Tax Office (ITO) in Delhi on Saturday, a fire department official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the blaze was received at around 8:30 am.

"Acting on the call, four tenders were rushed to the spot," said a DFS official.

The Vikas Bhawan hosts a number of government offices, including the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

More details are awaited.