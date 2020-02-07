Fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Bijwasan, 14 fire tenders at stop

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan in Delhi early morning today.
Fourteen fire tenders are at the spot. No injuries have been reported so far.
More details awaited.
Delhi: Fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan, early morning today. 14 fire tenders at the spot, no injuries so far. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MJiUNk11vZ
— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe