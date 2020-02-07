Fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Bijwasan

Fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Bijwasan, 14 fire tenders at stop

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 07 2020, 07:55am ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 08:07am ist

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan in Delhi early morning today.

Fourteen fire tenders are at the spot. No injuries have been reported so far.

More details awaited.

