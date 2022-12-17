Fire breaks out in basement of Delhi hospital, no injuries

A fire broke out in the basement of the Phoenix Hospital in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 area on Saturday. However, there were no injuries.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the blaze at the hospital was received at 9.08 a.m. following which five fire tenders were pressed into service.

"The fire is under control and so far no injuries were reported. Cooling process is underway," said Garg.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.