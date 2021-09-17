Fire breaks out in Delhi CBI building basement

A fire broke out inside the basement of the CBI building the CGO complex here, officials said on Friday.
The information about the fire at the Central Bureau of Investigation office was received at 1.40 pm following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire broke out in the panel board, a senior fire official said.
The blaze was doused at 2.30 pm and no one was injured in the incident, they said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet