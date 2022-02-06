Fire breaks out in Delhi's Seelampur; no casualties

Eight fire tenders that were rushed to the spot managed to bring the blaze under control at 10 p.m

  Feb 06 2022
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 01:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major fire has broken out at a three-storey house here in the old Seelampur area, officials said on Saturday. No casualties, however, were reported.

An official said the fire department got a call about the incident at around 8.25 pm.

Eight fire tenders that were rushed to the spot managed to bring the blaze under control at 10 pm.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is being suspected as one of the reasons.

