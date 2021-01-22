Fire breaks out in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area; 15 fire tenders at the spot

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 22 2021, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 23:45 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Fire has broken out in Uttam Nagar area, according to ANI. 15 fire tenders at the spot to control the fire.

 

More details to follow...

Delhi
Fire Accident

