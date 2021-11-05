Fire breaks out in servants' quarter at Doordarshan director's house

Fire breaks out at Doordarshan director's house

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 05 2021, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 11:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a servants' quarter at the residence of Doordarshan's director at Shahjahan Road in New Delhi in the early hours of Friday, fire officials said.

The call about the fire was received at 2 am. Six people were rescued from the house, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Domestic articles kept in the servants' quarter on the ground floor of the house of Doordarshan director Mahender Singh had caught fire, a senior fire official said.

Two people were rescued by locals before the firemen reached the spot. Four more people were rescued by the firemen and a woman was shifted to RML Hospital, he said.

Fire
India News
New Delhi

