Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

PTI
PTI, Ambala,
  • Nov 15 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 15:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday.

The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.

The fire was noticed around 10 pm Saturday night when most of the shops were closed due to Diwali celebration, according to police and fire department officials.

The fire started from the fourth floor of the building which later spread to the ground floor.

A fire department official said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far.

The fire was brought under control past midnight, he said.

Sonu, the owner of one of the shops damaged in the fire, said the loss could be huge.

